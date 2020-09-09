1/1
James "Hamp" Hamlet
James "Hamp" Hamlet

James "Hamp" Hamlet, Jr. 86, of Lynchburg, Va., departed this life on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born March 18, 1934, to the late James Hamlet Sr., and Lora Bell Smith Hamlet.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jerlene Calloway Hamlet; two sisters, Janet Richardson and Ruth Bowling; three brothers, Henry Hamlet, Major "Grey Top" Hamlet and Clayton Hamlet Sr.

He joined Rose Chapel Baptist Church at an early age. He loved the Lord and always praised him. He enjoyed listening to gospel music on his little radio.

Hamp was a skilled Plasterer all of his life. He took great pride in his work, satisfying every client and was highly recommended because of his excellent work.

He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Cynthia Hamlet and Vickki Ellis (Bernard, Sr.); two sons, Ronald Hamlet and Randy Hamlet, all of Lynchburg; one sister, Fannie "tootsie" O'Neal, of Portsmouth; two brothers, Floyd Hamlet, of New Jersey and William Hamlet; six grandchildren, Christopher Wilson, Randall Hamlet, Cameron Hamlet, Quinton Ellis, Mya Hamlet and Leslie Hamlet, all of Lynchburg, VA; one great grandchild, Carmella Wilson, of Lynchburg; two sisters-in-law, Delores Scott and Elaine Calloway, both of Lynchburg, VA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Donald Hamlette, officiating and the Rev. Buddy Braxton, eulogist. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. In Lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Carrington in his memory. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Davis-Turner Funeral Service

1016 Rivermont Ave.


Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA 24504
(434) 846-9011
