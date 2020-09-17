1/1
James Loveless
1943 - 2020
James Loveless

July 29, 1943 - September 15, 2020

James Thomas Loveless of Front Royal, Va., passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on September 15, 2020. He was born on July 29, 1943, in Front Royal, the son of the late Frank Loveless and Lillian Silvious.

In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his beloved wife, Ellen Irene Loveless; three brothers, Franklin D. Loveless Sr., William J. Loveless, Sr., and Robert L Loveless; and one sister, Agnes M. Loveless. James is survived by three sisters, Rosa L. Funkhouser, Mary C. Elrod, and Dorothy Vaughan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

James was a jack of all trades, who loved working with his hands. He enjoyed working on cars, building cedar chest and many other things out of wood. He also enjoyed working is his garden and flower beds. Most of all, he cherished the time with his family and friends and was loved by all.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society, 2050 Langhorne Rd, Suite 201, Lynchburg, VA 24501

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA 24502
(434) 239-2405
