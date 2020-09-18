1/1
Janet Mushrall Parady
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Mushrall Parady

February 5, 1938 - September 15, 2020

Janet Mushrall Parady, 82, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She is survived by her husband, Charles "Chic" Parady, of 63 years. Born on February 5, 1938, in Caribou, Maine, she was a daughter of the late Luman Charles and Christina Hunter Mushrall.

She was retired from Centra Health after 33 years of service, where she held various secretarial positions. She was a member of Living Word Baptist Church. She loved to camp with her husband and enjoyed knitting and painting and bible studies.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, Charles "Chuck" Parady and his fiancée, Amanda Shipman; two daughters, Ann Allison Thomas and her husband, Edward, of Raleigh, N.C., and Lynn Marie Nelson of Lynchburg; one brother, Thomas Luman Mushrall, also of Lynchburg; two sisters, June Marie Anderson of Lynchburg, and Luanne Charlene Benedict of Holly Springs, N.C.; six grandchildren, Spencer Wiley Thomas, Taylor Austin Nelson and his wife, Cali, Hunter Christian Nelson, Mitchel Ames Parady, Brandon Matthew Parady and Tyler Goin.

A visitation will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Virginia Memorial Park with Pastor Marvin Suitt officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to a charity of your choice.

Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family, On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralsaervice.com.

Diuguid Funeral Service & Cremtory

21914 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Waterlick Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Virginia Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Waterlick Chapel
21914 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA 24502
(434) 338-7094
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Waterlick Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved