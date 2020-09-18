Janet Mushrall Parady
February 5, 1938 - September 15, 2020
Janet Mushrall Parady, 82, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She is survived by her husband, Charles "Chic" Parady, of 63 years. Born on February 5, 1938, in Caribou, Maine, she was a daughter of the late Luman Charles and Christina Hunter Mushrall.
She was retired from Centra Health after 33 years of service, where she held various secretarial positions. She was a member of Living Word Baptist Church. She loved to camp with her husband and enjoyed knitting and painting and bible studies.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, Charles "Chuck" Parady and his fiancée, Amanda Shipman; two daughters, Ann Allison Thomas and her husband, Edward, of Raleigh, N.C., and Lynn Marie Nelson of Lynchburg; one brother, Thomas Luman Mushrall, also of Lynchburg; two sisters, June Marie Anderson of Lynchburg, and Luanne Charlene Benedict of Holly Springs, N.C.; six grandchildren, Spencer Wiley Thomas, Taylor Austin Nelson and his wife, Cali, Hunter Christian Nelson, Mitchel Ames Parady, Brandon Matthew Parady and Tyler Goin.
A visitation will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Virginia Memorial Park with Pastor Marvin Suitt officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to a charity of your choice
