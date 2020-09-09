1/1
Jessie Lacy Lloyd
1928 - 2020
Jessie Lacy Lloyd

May 8, 1928 - September 5, 2020

Mr. Jessie Lacy Lloyd, of Brookneal, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the age of 92. After months of failing health, he died peacefully within his home in Brookneal, VA with his beloved wife, Nancy and family by his side.

Jessie was born on May 8, 1928, in Halifax County to Chas Henry Lloyd and Mattie Mae Moore Lloyd. Jessie worked many years at Burruss Lumber Company in Brookneal and took pride in running his own community store for several years.

Jessie loved music and played the harmonica and guitar to entertain friends and family. He loved to be with family and gathering of friends. He was a loving Grandfather and Great Grandfather to many.

Jessie was a strong, proud and good man. He is loved and will be missed by many.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Chas Henry Lloyd and Mattie May Moore Lloyd; daughter, Vickie Rehman Anderson; and brothers Dewey Lloyd and James Lloyd; sisters Louise Covington, Thelma Martin and Evelyn Beatles.

Jessie is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Epperson Lloyd of the home; children Arny Lloyd and David Lloyd, both of South Boston, Warren Anderson, Keith Anderson, Curtis Anderson, Rebecca Anderson, and Loretta Wilson, all of Brookneal, VA, Charlotte Brownson of Chesterfield and Vanessa Isaacs of California; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other beloved relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Wickliffe Cemetery in Brookneal. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com.

Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service

304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, Virginia 24528

Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wickliffe Cemetery
September 8, 2020
RIP my friend
Donna waller
