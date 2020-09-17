John Colmore Jr.John Colmore Jr. "Joe" of Lynchburg, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born to the late John W. Colmore and Lilly Harvey Colmore. John was preceded in death by his daughter, Bridget Colmore; grandson, Derick Culpepper; and four siblings, Shirley Ford, Edward Colmore, Esther Gentry and Nathaniel Colmore.He retired from the YMCA. John was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church.He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, April Colmore; two sons, James "Jimmy" Waller and Thomas Waller; sister-in-law, Yvonne Colmore; seven grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Community Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in the Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol. Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Masks are required.Community Funeral Home directing