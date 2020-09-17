1/
John Colmore Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Colmore Jr.

John Colmore Jr. "Joe" of Lynchburg, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born to the late John W. Colmore and Lilly Harvey Colmore. John was preceded in death by his daughter, Bridget Colmore; grandson, Derick Culpepper; and four siblings, Shirley Ford, Edward Colmore, Esther Gentry and Nathaniel Colmore.

He retired from the YMCA. John was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church.

He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, April Colmore; two sons, James "Jimmy" Waller and Thomas Waller; sister-in-law, Yvonne Colmore; seven grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Community Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in the Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol. Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Masks are required.

Community Funeral Home directing


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
01:00 PM
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street
Lynchburg, VA 24504
(434) 847-7775
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved