Johnny FordThe Rev. Johnny Ford, of Lynchburg Va., transitioned from this life Monday, September 07, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. Born in Amherst County Va., he was the son of the late Robert O. Ford Sr. and Maggie Smith Ford. He was united in marriage to the love of his life Mrs. Shirley Colmore Ford, who also preceded him in death.The Rev. Ford was the retired pastor of Mount Carmel Baptist Church. The Rev. Ford attended Amherst County Public Schools and received a bible certificate from Liberty Baptist College. He was a lifelong student of the Word of God. His main objective was to witness to others and bring souls to Christ.The Rev. Ford is survived by his children Sondra Jones (Alphonsa), Johnny Ford, Jr., (Diane), Debra Crawley (Berle), Darryl Ford (Stephanie) and Danielle Ford (Laurel). He is also survived by his siblings, Robert, Constance, Lucille, Julia, Darlene, and Charles; one sister-in-law, Yvonne Colmore, ten grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his extended Darby family and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Daily Bread; 721 Clay Street; Lynchburg, VA 24504, or Mount Carmel Baptist Church Memo: Shirley C. Ford scholarship fund; 800 Cabell Street; Lynchburg, VA 24504.A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church. Interment will be in the Baptist Cemetery. The family is receiving friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Communtiy Funeral Home and other times at the residence from 5 until 8 p.m. nightly. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.comPlease continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Masks are required.Community Funeral Home directing.