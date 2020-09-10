Pastor Johnny W. Hunt
Pastor Johnny W. Hunt completed his earthly assignment and entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He slipped away peacefully after spending his last days surrounded by friends and family filling his presence with love, the comfort of the word, and sweet songs of praise.
Johnny William Hunt, affectionately known by many as JW, was born on July 17, 1937 in Pittsylvania County, Va., to parents William and Cordie Hunt. He is now reunited with his wife Rosa Price "His Dove" Hunt, son Minister Johnny Edward Hunt, and grandson Edward Lamont Hunt. He is also preceded in death by his parents, brothers William Lovelace, George Hunt, Joseph Hunt, and Frank Hunt, and sisters Sarah Pannell and Evelyn Hunt.
Pastor Hunt was a devoted family man and leaves to cherish his profound legacy and memories his sister Lucy Lipford; brother Thomas (Levenetta) Hunt; daughter Debra (Thomas) Cook, daughter Priscilla Johnson; daughter-in-law Sheryl Hunt; loving sisters-in-law Doris (Ashby) Robinson, Bessie Waller, and Edna Pitts; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Johnny accepted Christ at the age of 12 at Mt. Olive Church in Sycamore, Va. In July 1976, he accepted his call to preach and faithfully served the Lord until joining him in glory. During his time in the ministry, Pastor Hunt founded prison ministries at Nottaway, Baskerville, and Boydton, Va., and served devotedly as pastor of Lawyers Missionary Baptist Church and Mt. Olivet Missionary Baptist Church for many years. Upon completing his calling at Mt. Olivet, it was laid on Pastor Hunt's heart to establish the New Covenant Fellowship Church of God, a flock he led diligently until the turn of his health.
Pastor Johnny dedicated his life to teaching God's word, ministering to all who would lend an ear, and generally being of service in any way he saw fit. The concept of being a stranger was not one to which he subscribed, and he never found himself too busy to share a smile, meal, or even shelter with those he met or found in need. He was a shining example of what true servanthood is all about. The word of God and the souls of man were his passions. Even when confined, it was not uncommon to visit him during any time of day and receive a message from the Lord.
His final days were filled with things he loved most: family and friends, worship and the word, and the Lord and prayer.
Whether you knew him as Pastor Hunt, Bro. Johnny, JW, Papa, or simply as friend, the legacy and example he has left of what and who is a Christian is undeniable. God did a great work in and through him.
The family would like to thank Crystal, Tabitha, and the staff from Senior Independence Hospice for the care they gave to Pastor Johnny W. Hunt, as well as all the friends and extended family that took time to show their love and concern throughout his transition.
I fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.
– II Timothy 4:7
