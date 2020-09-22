1/
Jordan David Locke
1998 - 2020
{ "" }
Jordan David Locke

April 27, 1998 - September 17, 2020

Our beloved Jordan David Locke, 22, went to be his Lord and Savior on Friday, September 18, 2020. Although taken too soon he knew he had a place reserved in Heaven.

He is survived by his mother, Brittany Locke, of Forest, Va; his father, David Locke Jr., of Franklin, Tenn.; along with the brother and sister he loved so dearly, Morgan and Peyton; his grandparents (Mamaw and Grandad), Raphael and Wanda Fischoff, of Forest, Va., and David and Ellen Locke Sr., of Greensboro, N.C.; and his precious beloved Christina Moss of Lexington, Va.

His smile was contagious as his heart was wide. Family and friends meant everything to Jordan and all are welcome at the service to commemorate his life which will be held at Pate Chapel, Thomas Road Baptist Church, at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.


Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 22, 2020.
