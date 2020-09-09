1/1
Joyce Anne Hamlett Harris
Joyce Anne Hamlett Harris

Joyce Anne Hamlett Harris, 81, of Rustburg, widow of Roy Garland Harris Sr., went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020.

She was born in Prince Edward County on November 3, 1938, daughter of the late Walter Cleveland Hamlett and the late Lottie Nash Hamlett.

Joyce was a member of Flat Creek Baptist Church and retired from Lynchburg General Hospital after 20 years. She loved her Lord and enjoyed gardening as well as spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Garland, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Carrie H. Leftwich, Betty H. Phelps and Janie H. Sapp, and 2 brothers, Walter C. Hamlett Jr. and Johnny Hamlett.

Joyce is survived by three children, Roy G. Harris Jr. and wife, Deborah, Cindy H. Cole and husband Mike, and Patricia H. Ferguson and husband Jeff; a brother, Herbert Hamlett and a sister, Dorothy H. Foster. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Waylon and wife Nici, Amanda, Bryan and wife Sarah, Brandon and wife Meghan, Shannon and Ann Marie and husband, Eric; seven great grandchildren, Gavin, Hunter, Michael, Evelynn, Seiler, Regan and Cooper.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to Gentle Shepherd Hospice, Seven Hills Hospice and Heavenly Hands for all the love and care that they gave to our mom.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel and at other times will be at the home of her daughter Pat(Diane). A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastors Earnie Carey and Tom Bryant officiating.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.


Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA 24502
4342390331
