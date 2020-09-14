1/
Joyce Tolley King
1932 - 2020
Joyce Tolley King, 88, formerly of Concord, died on September 12, 2020, at Liberty Ridge Health and Rehab. She was the wife of the late Courtney Thomas King Sr. for 54 years.

Born in Lynchburg, Va., on March 17, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Grace Inge Tolley and Everett Leslie Tolley. She was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church and the Concord Happy Hearts. Joyce retired from the Campbell County School System.

She is survived by three children, Courtney T. King Jr. and his wife, Stephanie, of Lynchburg, and their children and grandchildren, Alex King and Brittany (Roc) Pangerc and their daughters, Hollis and Grace; Leslie King Rock and her husband, Daniel of Macon, Ga., and their children and grandchildren, Daniel (Eve) Rock, Claire Rock and Catherine (Trae) Burris and their children, Ava and Trent; and F. Scott King of Spout Spring; and a sister, Jean Patterson of Lynchburg.

A private memorial service will be held for the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests those wishing to make memorials please consider Concord Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 48, Concord, VA 24538, or Bethlehem United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 138, Concord, VA 24538.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.


Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 14, 2020.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
September 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
nancy page
