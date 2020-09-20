1/
Karyn Anne Viar
1958 - 2020
Karyn Anne Viar

August 14, 1958 - September 16, 2020

Karyn started her journey going home Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She will be greeted by her mother, grandmother, brother and a host of family and friends.

Born on August 14, 1958, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Billie Jean Wright "Kitty" Viar. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a brother, R. Daniel "Danny" Viar; an aunt, Joann Gilliam; a cousin, Josh Gilliam; and great-nephew, Wyatt Viar.

Karyn is survived by her beloved brother, Michael Viar; an uncle, Jim Gilliam; cousin, Julie and wife, Laura C. Gilliam and their two girls; a nephew, Nick Viar and wife, Sara and their three children; a sister-in-law, P.J. Viar; best friend, Karen Taylor; three fur babies, Mama Cat, Pretty Cat and Squeaky George; and other relatives and friends.

Karyn was a 1976 graduate of E.C. Glass High School and worked as Deputy Clerk of the Lynchburg General District Court for 38 years.

The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Oncology at Lynchburg General, Centra Palliative and Hospice Care, Betty De Lara and her staff for the wonderful care and kindness they showed to Karyn and her brother, Michael.

Michael wants to thank his friends for being there when I needed you especially Ann and Fred Johnson. Ann is my rock and I appreciate her so much. She was a godsend and would take me to see Karyn on a regular basis.

A celebration of Karyn's life will be held at a later date due to the coronavirus.

An announcement will be posted on Facebook and in the Lynchburg News Advance. It will take place at the Old City Cemetery Scatter Garden. That was what she wanted.

In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions in memory of Karyn Viar to the Lynchburg Humane Society, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or The Wounded Warrior Project.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, (434) 239-2405, is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA 24502
(434) 239-2405
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
