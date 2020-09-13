1/1
Larry Andrew Brooks Sr.
1945 - 2020
Larry Andrew Brooks Sr.

September 11, 1945 - September 9, 2020

Larry Andrew Brooks Sr., age 74, of Dunn, N.C., and formerly of Lynchburg, died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Betsy Johnson Hospital in Dunn, N.C.

Mr. Brooks was born on September 11, 1945 in Lynchburg, the son of the late Andrew Jackson Brooks and Josephine Francis Brooks.

Larry was retired from Food Lion in Dunn as a truck driver.

He is survived by a son, Larry Andrew Brooks Jr. and wife, Jacqueline of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and a daughter, Susan Campbell of Charlotte, N.C.; sister, Diane Bateman of Jupiter, Fla.; granddaughters, Ashley and Madison Brooks and Breann and Lauren Campbell.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Cumbie Cemetery in Rustburg.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenparkavenue.com.

Whitten Park Avenue Chapel is serving the family, (434) 845-4521.


Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Cumbie Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Whitten Funeral Home Park Avenue
1336 Park Ave
Lynchburg, VA 24501
4348454521
