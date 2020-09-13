Larry Andrew Brooks Sr.
September 11, 1945 - September 9, 2020
Larry Andrew Brooks Sr., age 74, of Dunn, N.C., and formerly of Lynchburg, died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Betsy Johnson Hospital in Dunn, N.C.
Mr. Brooks was born on September 11, 1945 in Lynchburg, the son of the late Andrew Jackson Brooks and Josephine Francis Brooks.
Larry was retired from Food Lion in Dunn as a truck driver.
He is survived by a son, Larry Andrew Brooks Jr. and wife, Jacqueline of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and a daughter, Susan Campbell of Charlotte, N.C.; sister, Diane Bateman of Jupiter, Fla.; granddaughters, Ashley and Madison Brooks and Breann and Lauren Campbell.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Cumbie Cemetery in Rustburg.
