Laverne Dale Britton
Laverne Dale Britton

Laverne Dale Britton, 84, of Gladys, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Herman D. "Pete" Britton Sr.

Dale was born in Campbell County, on November 23, 1935, a daughter of the late Lawrence H. Williams Sr. and Mildred Sowell Williams. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, where she was active in Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and served on various committees. She was a retired employee of BB&T, a member of "His Glorious Gals" Red Hat Society and a former member of the Brookneal Rebekah Lodge #2.

She is survived by a son, Herman D. Britton, Jr. (Vickie) of Brookneal; a daughter, Cheryl B. Stevens (Rick) of Forest; eight grandchildren, Carrie Harrison (Dane), Jennifer Feister (Ryan), Leah Britton, Sommer and Austin Stevens, Zachary Neeley (Shannon), Adam Price, and Matthew Price (Steffanie); four great-grandchildren, Kyleigh Feister, Elijah Harrison, Michelle and William Price; son-in-law, William Price; two brothers, Lloyd T. Williams, L.H. Williams, Jr. (Barbara); and a sister, Norma Jean Claybrook. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa B. Price; two grandchildren, Dustin Chase Stevens, Casey Lee Stevens; a brother and sister-in-law, Johnny and Ferna Williams; a sister, Cynthia Wyman; and a brother-in-law, William Claybrook.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Ebenezer Baptist Church by the Rev. Jamie Adams and the Rev. Johnny Roberts with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. A mask and social distancing will be required with the funeral arrangements.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 10, 2020.
