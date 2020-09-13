1/
Lawrence Clinton Miller
1940 - 2020
Lawrence Clinton Miller

Lawrence "Larry" Clinton Miller, 80, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was the loving husband of Sandra Moore Miller for 50 years.

Born in Lynchburg on August 16, 1940, he was a son of the late Lloyd Miller and Irene Kennon Overstreet. He was a former Virginia State Trooper and also served in the United States Marines. Larry was a Masonic Veteran of fifty years in Marshall Lodge #39 A. F. and A. M., and a member of Mentow Lodge #180 A. F. and A. M. He was Past Master of Marshall Lodge and was Past District Deputy Grand Master of the 24th Masonic District, and a member of the Lynchburg Scottish Rite Bodies. Larry was a loving and kind husband and father who never knew a stranger.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Clint Miller and his wife, Jaime of Arrington, and Jared Miller of Lynchburg; a brother, Michael Miller; and two sisters, Andrea Miller and Sue Miller, all of Lynchburg.

A private graveside service was held at Virginia Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider the Masonic Home of Virginia.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with them at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.



Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 13, 2020.
