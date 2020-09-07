1/1
Lelia Burge "Lee" Martin
1928 - 2020
Lelia "Lee" Burge Martin

Lelia Burge Martin "Lee", 91 of Lime Plant Road, Appomattox, went to be with the Lord, on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late M.G. "Dick" Martin Jr.

She was born in Appomattox on December 6, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Bell Burge and the late William Fletcher Burge Sr. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a homemaker. Lee is best known for her many years at the Appomattox Dairy Queen working beside her best friend Martha Paulette. After retirement she devoted her time to her family. She will always be remembered as a strong and independent woman.

She is survived by three daughters, Connie Martin, and husband Keith of Appomattox, Kathy Martin, and friend Tracey of Lynchburg, and Tammy Hunter and husband, Brett of Appomattox; a special granddaughter Samantha Jo Hunter; one sister Louise Roach and husband, Johnny of Appomattox; two stepgranddaughters, Heather Cheatham and husband, Tim and Felicia Mann and husband, Ben; five stepgreat-grandchildren, Caleb, Jackson, Abbey, Parker and Greyson and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Roberta Lee "Bertie" Baird and Dorothy Carter and three brothers, Grover Burge, Richard A. Burge and W. Fletcher Burge Jr.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to her two caregivers, Lucy Ferguson and Mammie Watkins.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor John Flood officiating.

Mrs. Martin will be available for viewing on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 12 until 5 p.m., and Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com


Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Viewing
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
SEP
9
Viewing
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
SEP
9
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA 24522
(434) 352-7111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox

September 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
nancy page
September 6, 2020
Connie, Kathy, Tammy & Families,
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. Lee was such a sweet lady who always had a smile for everyone. I know she will be truly missed by family and friends. Hold on to the fond memories you have of her and may God comfort you in the difficult days ahead. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Dillard & Margie (Megginson) Franklin
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Friend
September 6, 2020
Prayers going out to your families for your loss. I know your mother will be truly missed.
Neville Franklin Turner
September 6, 2020
Our prayers and thoughts are with each of the family. She was a beautiful inside and out. Always had a smile for everyone. May God be with each of you at this very sad time. Sincerely David and Yvonne Nash Carson



Yvonne Carson
Friend
September 6, 2020
Bucky and I are so sorry for your loss, prayers for comfort, and peace in these upcoming days.
Grae Tweedy
September 6, 2020
So sorry about your Mom. My heart hurts for each one of you. Thoughts and prayers with all of the family. May God give you the comfort you seek.
Lawrence & Eleanor Johnson
September 6, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of your Mom "Lee". I enjoyed my teenage years working with Lee at the Dairy Queen. She and Martha were the greatest! Your Mom and I laughed alot and enjoyed working together. I will treasure the good memories of her. Keep all her family memories close to your heart. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. God bless each of you Connie, Kathy, Tammy and Family. Lee will truly be missed. Rest high on that mountain Lee! With Love and Sympathy, Kitty and Mike Farris
Kitty Farris
Friend
September 6, 2020
I will miss you Aunt Lee I’m so glad that I came and had lunch with you and Connie . I love to listen to the stories you and mom would tell. Thanks for the memories. Prayers to the Family



Frances Lloyd
September 6, 2020
Love and Prayers to Connie,Kathy,Tammy and families ❣ Remember all the good memories!! Your Mama was very dear to me.We had many "fun" times at DQ,she had so much patience with us teenage employees. LOVED HER SO MUCH❣And I love All of you❣God Bless You❣
Glenda Hackett
Friend
September 6, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of Lee. What a wonderful, caring beautiful lady. Dairy Queen days I remember well. She will be so missed because she was so loved! My thoughts and prayers to all the family.
Judy Smith
Friend
