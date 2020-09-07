We are so sorry for the loss of your Mom "Lee". I enjoyed my teenage years working with Lee at the Dairy Queen. She and Martha were the greatest! Your Mom and I laughed alot and enjoyed working together. I will treasure the good memories of her. Keep all her family memories close to your heart. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. God bless each of you Connie, Kathy, Tammy and Family. Lee will truly be missed. Rest high on that mountain Lee! With Love and Sympathy, Kitty and Mike Farris

Kitty Farris

Friend