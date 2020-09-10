Lillian Drumheller Wright
Lillian Drumheller Wright, 97, of Forest, loved her Lord, loved her family and loved her friends. She was the loving wife of the late Grady Hartwell Wright. She went to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
Lillian was born December 2, 1922, in Nelson County, a daughter of the late Roy Washington Drumheller and Birdie Beverly Drumheller. Grady and Lillian owned and operated Skateland of Lynchburg for many years. She was a member of West Lynchburg Baptist Church for over 60 years and served in many capacities there.
In Heaven, she is reunited with her husband and sons W. Randolph Mitchell, Walter Edward (Ned) Wright and her seven brothers and sisters. On Earth, she will be missed by her daughters, Wanda Fischoff (Raphael) of Forest, and Sarah "Janie" Wright of Stuarts Draft; seven grandchildren, Kathie Reid (Rob), Kelly Gilbert (Chuck), Benjamin Fischoff (Tanya), Brittany Locke, Brett Oliver (Jessica), Laura Smith, Jessica Wright; and ten great grandchildren, Jordan, Morgan, Peyton, Jessica, Luke, Kaitlyn, Michael, Grayson, Addison, and Karina.
Lillian loved travelling with her husband and family. She especially looked forward to the annual family beach vacations. She also enjoyed mission trips with her church family and sang in two choirs. She was an avid sports fan which included cheering for the New York Yankees and Duke University Basketball. Lillian cherished cooking, entertaining her family and friends and spending quality time with them all. Lillian loved life and was ready to "go" at every opportunity.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 12 until 1 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at West Lynchburg Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Lillian's Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at West Lynchburg Baptist Church with Dr. Robert Putt and Pastor Chris Jordan officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.
The family is grateful for the care she received through Centra Hospice at Bedford Memorial Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to West Lynchburg Baptist Church Music Program.
