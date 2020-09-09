Lori Jean Coker Short
Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Lori Jean Coker Short, beloved mother of Tyler and Kelsey Short peacefully slipped from her family on earth to join her heavenly family, father Sherry Lamar Coker, brother-in-law Bill Hoy, nephew Spencer Joslin and friend Bobby Wells.
Lori leaves behind her precious twins Tyler and Kelsey Short, Mother Luanne Coker, siblings Sherry Coker, Lamar Coker, Cindy Coker Martin, Robin Coker and wife Kelly, and her nephews Will, Ross3 and Mason, niece Madison and her kitties Pip and Bertie.
Lori illuminated the lives of friends and family with a sparkling smile, a genuine caring, giving heart and always with a twinkle of joy in her big blue eyes. She was a long time, dedicated employee of Dr. Allen T. Read and loved "her" patients and knew them all as friends.
Lori was a lifelong resident of Lynchburg, a member of Rivermont Avenue Baptist Church and a graduate of E.C. Glass High School. She was a busy, involved single mom who loved helping with Boy and Girl Scouts, music, school and sports.
Lori had a generous heart for any person or animal in need. She had a gift for organizing and could juggle busy home life with twins, work, volunteering, family and friends and always did it with that big smile that let others know she really cared.
Learning to sail as a child, Lori had a lifelong love of sun and water. Her dream was to retire to a life on a tropical beach.
"My soul is painted like the wings of butterflies
Fairy tales of yesterday will grow but never die
I can fly, my friends
The show must go on" Queen
A celebration of Lori's life will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home 220 Breezewood Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
