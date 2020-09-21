Louise McDaniel
Our dearly beloved Louise crossed over to be with her Savior on Saturday afternoon, September 19, 2020, at 3:12 p.m. surrounded by her loving family. The song "Thank for you all the days of my life" was playing and her transition was so peaceful. Louise was born on February 6, 1928 to the late Will Carroll and Eleanor Younger Carroll.
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 60 years, Harry McDaniel, her siblings, Bessie Ellison, Henrietta Austin, Frances Carroll and Deacon William D. Carroll. She was the last survivor of the Carroll family.
She was a devoted and lifetime member of the Altha Grove Baptist Church. Louise enjoyed playing the piano for many years. She played for the Altha Grove Baptist Church Couples Chorus, The Zion Hill Baptist Church where she got started, The Chestnut Grove Baptist Church and The Mount Rock Baptist Church. She actively played for over 50 years and really enjoyed herself. Louise last played about a month ago with her granddaughter and Oh What a Joy. She took pride in her music ministry. Louise was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, aunt, sister and friend. She worked for several private families over the years and held a factory position as well. Louise was an excellent homemaker. She supported the entire family with her Christian spirit.
Louise is survived by her devoted daughter, Deborah McDaniel Bennett and her devoted son-in-law Michael Bennett. She is also survived by her devoted granddaughters, Michelle Bennett and Dr. Marcia Bennett; her great-grandson Miles, whom she adored; her sisters-in-law Mrs. Catherine Thelma Carroll, Mrs. Bertha McDaniel Maul and Mrs. Ann Callands McDaniel. Also surviving are her devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, and The Altha Grove Baptist Church Family.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, outside at Altha Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Marcus Jones, officiating. The interment will be in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 until 7 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
