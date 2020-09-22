1/
Louise McDaniel
{ "" }
Louise McDaniel

Our dearly beloved Louise crossed over to be with her Savior on Saturday afternoon, September 19, 2020, at 3:12 p.m. surrounded by her loving family. The song "Thank for you all the days of my life" was playing and her transition was so peaceful.

Louise was born on February 6, 1928, to the late Will Carroll and Eleanor Younger Carroll.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Altha Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Marcus Jones, officiating. The interment will be held at the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from 6 until 7 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. We do require that you wear face mask and practice soc.

Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.


Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Altha Grove Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA 24504
(434) 846-9011
Memories & Condolences
