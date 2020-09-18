Loyola Rundell
Loyola Rundell, age 84, of Lynchburg, Virginia, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 14, 2020. She had been a resident at the Pearls of Life memory care center.
Born on July 2, 1936, in Deadwood, South Dakota, Loyola was the daughter of Dolph Moser and B. Elizabeth Follette. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Paul Rundell. She is also survived by a son, Jonathan Bradley of Atkinson, New Hampshire, his wife Robin, and grandsons, Nathan and Jacob.
A graduate of Deadwood High School, she received her undergraduate degree from Houghton College, Houghton, New York, and pursued graduate studies at the College of St. Rose, Albany, New York.
In a teaching career that spanned 33 years, Loyola taught in public schools in South Dakota, Ohio, and New York State. She loved teaching and poured her energies into the lives of the many children who passed through her classroom. Her teaching experience included most of the elementary grades as well as special education curriculum. Upon retirement, she continued to contribute her teaching skills in private Christian school settings.
Throughout her life, Loyola pursued a range of interests and hobbies. She loved decorating, flower gardening, searching for antiques, reading, watercolor painting, and playing the piano. She loved to travel and collect children's books, which she used to enrich the classroom experience for her students.
Loyola was a committed Christian and was a faithful member of Heritage Baptist Church. She was a lifelong supporter of numerous Christian ministries and was active in church work both before and after relocating to Lynchburg in 2002. She often shared her faith with others and wanted all to come to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ.
A service celebrating Loyola's life will be held at a time and date to be announced. Interment will take place at the Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, South Dakota, at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Baptist Church, 219 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
