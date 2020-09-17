1/
Margaret Ann Moon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Ann Moon

Margaret Ann Moon, 100 years young, died peacefully on September 14, 2020. She was residing at Dogwood Village, Orange, Va. She was born in Appomattox County, Va., the daughter of William Archer Moon and Mattie Ethel Martin.

She was predeceased by her older brother, the Rev. William Archer Moon Jr., who died in 2010, and by her younger brother, Roy Allen Moon, who died in 2018. She is survived by numerous cherished nieces and nephews, and many cousins in the county.

Margaret worked as a cook and baker for Appomattox County School District for 30 years. She was highly regarded by friends, school children, and family members-and decades of Farm Bureau and county fair competition judges-for her outstanding pies and baked goods. After retirement, she began a new legacy of making baby quilts and other sewing crafts, which continue to grace the homes of family and friends throughout the country. Margaret will be dearly missed.

A memorial service will be held in the future due to the pandemic. The family will hold a private burial service. In place of flowers, please send donations to-Gleaning for the World, P.O. Box 645, Concord, VA 24538, or Patrick Henry Family Services, 1621 Enterprise Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24502.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preddy Funeral Home
250 W Main St
Orange, VA 22960
(540) 672-3611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Preddy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved