Margaret Ann MoonMargaret Ann Moon, 100 years young, died peacefully on September 14, 2020. She was residing at Dogwood Village, Orange, Va. She was born in Appomattox County, Va., the daughter of William Archer Moon and Mattie Ethel Martin.She was predeceased by her older brother, the Rev. William Archer Moon Jr., who died in 2010, and by her younger brother, Roy Allen Moon, who died in 2018. She is survived by numerous cherished nieces and nephews, and many cousins in the county.Margaret worked as a cook and baker for Appomattox County School District for 30 years. She was highly regarded by friends, school children, and family members-and decades of Farm Bureau and county fair competition judges-for her outstanding pies and baked goods. After retirement, she began a new legacy of making baby quilts and other sewing crafts, which continue to grace the homes of family and friends throughout the country. Margaret will be dearly missed.A memorial service will be held in the future due to the pandemic. The family will hold a private burial service. In place of flowers, please send donations to-Gleaning for the World, P.O. Box 645, Concord, VA 24538, or Patrick Henry Family Services, 1621 Enterprise Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24502.