Margaret Eleanor "Tuta" Tucker Huntley
Margaret Eleanor "Tuta" Tucker Huntley, passed through Heaven's Gate on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at The Summit Health & Rehabilitation Center. At that time, she started dancing on the Golden Streets of Heaven and claiming the victory of a life full of service and love.
Born in Lynchburg on November 8, 1921, she was daughter of the late Lewis Gratton Tucker and Lorraine Bateman Tucker. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Frank (Buster) Harrison Tucker, and Robert Lee Tucker. Marjorie Gooden Tucker and Nell Fauber Tucker, her sisters-in-law predeceased her, as well.
She was a longtime member of Sandusky Baptist Church where she served as Mission Director, President of the Fidelis Sunday School Class, and served on many other committees. She was active for many years with Children's Miracle Network, Daily Bread, and Meals on Wheels. She was a member of the Brookville Timberlake Lions Club where she served as President. Ms. Huntley volunteered in the Emergency Room at Lynchburg General Hospital for 22 years and logged 6,000 hours of service. In addition, she served as President of the Lynchburg General Hospital Auxiliary. She worked many summers in Southwestern Virginia Remote Area Rescue preparing meals for volunteers.
Ms. Huntley retired from Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company (now Verizon) where she began a long career starting as an Operator and retiring as Personnel Director. She was very active in the Telephone Pioneers donating her time to many causes including service for under privileged children in the rural areas of Central Virginia.
Ms. Huntley loved to travel and was blessed to visit many corners of our country and many foreign lands. She never met a stranger during her long life, whether she was in Lynchburg or Australia. Her signature greeting to one and all was "Howdy Doody!"
She is survived by her nephews, Robert E. Tucker (Amy) of Midlothian, Va., and Randall L. Tucker (Diane) of Forest, Va.; nieces, Peggy T. Oakes (Bill) of Seymour, Tenn., and Martha T. Holladay (Tom) of Powder Springs, Ga., and numerous great nephews and nieces, as well as, great-great nephews and nieces. She was a very devoted daughter, sister, and aunt who loved and helped care for her family. She was a devoted friend to her many friends that she made over her 98 years. Tuta should, also, be remembered as a lover of animals, especially cats. She cared for many kitties over the years.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of The Summit Health & Rehabilitation Center for their loving care of Aunt Tuta during her last few years of life.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Ed Vogt of Sandusky Baptist Church officiating.
For those wanting to make memorial contributions, please send them to Sandusky Baptist Church, 915 Catalina Place, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
