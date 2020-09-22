Margaret Sandidge Hunley
June 25, 1933 - September 21, 2020
Margaret Sandidge Hunley, 87, of Altavista, died on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Bruce Layfette Hunley for sixty-six years.
She was born on June 25, 1933, in Pittsylvania County, a daughter of the late Graham Myers Sandidge and Mary McCrickard Sandidge and a member of Altavista Church of Christ.
She is survived by a son, Phillip Hunley and his wife, GiGi, of Altavista; a daughter, Cindy Pugh and her husband, Les, of Altavista; one brother, Bobby Sandidge and his wife, Carolyn, of Williamsburg; one sister, Linda Scott of Lynchburg; three grandchildren, Kristin Smawley, Justin Pugh, and Kendall Hunley and his wife, Amy; and five great-grandchildren, Casey Rowan, Reagan Hunley, Addison Smawley, Lincoln Hunley, and Gunnar Smawley. She was preceded in death by one brother, James Sandidge; and one sister, Dorothy Hall.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Finch & Finch Chapel by Lory Brafford, Minister with interment to follow in Green Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends beginning one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family will not be receiving friends at their homes, however, Mrs. Hunley will be available for viewing from 3 until 9 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the funeral home.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9956.
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service
809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517