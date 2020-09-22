1/1
Marie Mitchell Dishman
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Mitchell Dishman

November 7, 1931 - September 20, 2020

Frances Marie Mitchell Dishman, 88, of Lynchburg, died on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was the wife of the late William Kenneth Dishman of Lynchburg for over 65 years.

Marie was born on November 7, 1931, in Lynchburg. She was the daughter of the late Wealthy Edward Mitchell and Hattie White Mitchell. Marie was a graduate of E.C. Glass High School and worked at the First National Bank before starting a family. She was a former member of the Timbrook Junior Woman's Club, a member of Chestnut Hill Baptist Church, and had been a resident at The Summit retirement community.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James and Warren Mitchell. She is survived by her children, Keith Dishman and his wife, Roya, of Johns Creek, Ga., Wayne Dishman and his wife, Karen, of Ashland, Va., and Lisa Dishman and her husband, David Hensley, of Pinehurst, N.C.; and five grandchildren, William, twins, Lauren and Sarah, and twins, Maddie and Caroline.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. Interment will be held privately at Forest Baptist Church Cemetery.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA 24502
(434) 237-9424
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved