Marjorie Schultz Pierce
1927 - 2020
Marjorie Schultz Pierce

Marjorie Schultz Pierce, age 92, passed away peacefully, on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was born September 10, 1927 in Kirbyville, Texas to Arthur and Maude Schultz.

She married Jarvis Pierce in 1946, when he returned from the Navy after World War II. They were married for 32 years.

She is survived by a brother, Arthur Darrel Schultz, 85, of Memphis, Tenn.; two children, Sharyn Pierce Black and Christopher Martin Pierce. Her second child, Jarvis W. Pierce Jr. passed away in 2011. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Michele Black Green, Carrie Pierce and Angelia Rodriguez, four great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Marge loved to socialize, play games, cards and generally, to be the boss.

Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, August 13, 2020, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, Ga.

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.

Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
