Mary Marie Porterfield Short McCann
1935 - 2020
Mary Marie Porterfield Short McCann

Mary Marie Porterfield Short McCann, 85, of Lee Street, Appomattox, died Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was preceded in death by her first husband Jesse Berger Short and her second husband, Garland Rae McCann.

Born in Carroll County, June 23, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Mary Jane Vest and John H. Porterfield. She was the owner/operator of G&M sales in Danville for 18 years. Mary loved yard sales, reading and sightseeing on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

She is survived by one son, Jesse Frank Short and wife, Conny of Germany; two daughters, Mary Frances Short of Evington, and Debra Short Martin and husband, Tony of Appomattox; one step-daughter, Melinda Solis of Danville; one brother, Junior "June" Porterfield and wife, Clara Mae of Elkin, N.C.; seven grandchildren, Larry Wayne Dalton, Sandy Short Smith, Rhiannon Durie, Joshua Anderson Martin, Kolby Alexander Martin, Christina Rosas and Austin Moore; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Carolyn Marie Short; one grandson, Clint Anderson Durie; four brothers; and four sisters.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 1084, Appomattox, VA 24522 or Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.


Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA 24522
(434) 352-7111
