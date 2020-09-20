Mary Virginia Knight
August 26, 1927 - September 17, 2020
Mary Virginia, 93, was born in Amherst County, Virginia to begin life as a farm girl outside of Madison Heights with her parents, Clarence and Bessie. She and her four siblings knew the hard life of The Depression and physical work. She attended Monelison High School where she was a member of the Beta Club and graduated first in her class. Afterward, she attended Virginia Commercial College, graduating with a two year degree.
In 1951, she married Eugene Knight and they settled in Coleman Falls, Va. They both worked at the then Owens-Illinois paper mill, with Mary Virginia retiring as Executive Secretary to the Mill Manager. A long-time member of the Big Island Baptist Church, she served many years in the Nursery and as a Deaconess. Her love of gardening was shared with others in the community in the Big Island Garden Club, where she also served several terms as president. She and Eugene lived on Knight Road in Coleman Falls, and were married for 42 years before his death in 1994.
She was known for her small, bright red pickup truck and her 15 minutes of fame being interviewed by local television news and newspaper about the threatened closing of the Coleman Falls Post Office. She will also be remembered for her love of children, and taking food to those in need.
Recently, on her 93rd birthday, she was surprised by a few friends and family at Valley View Retirement Community. Little did we know, it would be the last time most of us would see her.
She is survived by her daughter Ann D'Armond, and her husband, Jack, of Chesapeake, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, and several other family members. We will miss her smiles, laughs and cakes, but know that she is welcomed by those who love her.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Big Island Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Big Island Baptist Church Cemetery. A luncheon will be held in the church fellowship hall following the interment.
We ask all those attending to please wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Big Island Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 348, Big Island, VA 24526.
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900 is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfunerlservice.com
.
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory
811 Wiggington Rd.