"Mary VA", as she often signed her cards and letters, provided a warm kindness and sense of humor whenever we were in her presence. We shall always be grateful for her companionable nature to my stepmother as easy friends especially during hard times. Her lyrical voice shall ring in our ears for years to come. Our sincere condolences to Ann, Jack and Mary VA's many family and friends. Peace be with you, Charlotte and Lamar Talbert

Charlotte Talbert

Friend