Matthew WIlson
May 17, 1977 - September 17, 2020
Matthew Wallace Wilson, 43, of Madison Heights, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was born on May 17, 1977. He was the son of Ronald & Shelia Wilson of Amherst, Va.
In addition to his parents Matt was survived by two brothers, Mark Wilson of Amherst, Va. and Ronald Wilson Jr., wife, Heather and their son, Jack of Monroe, Va. He loved his family so much especially his Tennessee family, Uncle Jim, Aunt Mary, Kay, Cindy, Pat and their families. Many other uncles, aunts also meant a lot to him also.
Matt attended Calvary Chapel Church and Matt loved his Pastor Troy and his friend who was like a brother, Dave Fillenger, wife, Tye and their daughter, Loundon. Matt always looked forward to his birthday, Christmas, Thanksgiving and having dinner with his parents every day. He always reminded them of his love each and every day. Matt today has a new body, free of pain and no more health issues in Heaven.
Arrangements are being planned and in lieu of flowers, Love gifts in Matt's memory can be made to, Calvary Chapel Church, 20722 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
