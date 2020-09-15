Norman Greene



September 26, 1949 - August 30, 2020



Norman Melvin Greene, died on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in Brentwood, Maryland, at the age of 70.



Norman was born on September 26, 1949, in Lynchburg, Virginia, to Mary Alice Greene. He graduated from Dunbar High School in 1969. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy in and served as an YN2 aboard the USS Kitty Hawk aircraft carrier. In 1978 Greene became an Equal opportunity specialist at the Veteran's Administration in Washington D.C. Norman joined the Youth and Family services division of the Bethesda – Chevy Chase YMCA in 1987. He worked with at-risk youth and their families to teach fundamental life skills and assist them in making healthy choices for the future. Greene retired as the Director of the Horizons program in 2011.



Norman spent the last nine years of his life dedicated to his two biggest passions, Art and Tai Chi. He became a full-time artist in 2011 when he went to work for Creative Form Liners. He was the shop supervisor and Lead Artist. He also became the Sole Proprietor at RA Studio. Norman taught Tai Chi classes throughout D.C., Maryland, and Northern Virginia.



Norman is survived by his sons, Grantscott Greene (Pamela) of Manvel, Texas, and Thomasson Greene of Kensington Maryland; granddaughters, Jasmine Greene, Kennedy Greene and Sabrina Greene; sisters, Norma Hardeman of Manhattan, New York, and Elaine Jett of Gaithersburg, Maryland; aunt, Jacqueline Lipsford of Richmond, Virginia; and his former wife, Clara Greene of Takoma Park, Maryland. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Alice Greene and his brother, David Massie.



A virtual memorial service is scheduled for September 27, 2020, via Zoom. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local YMCA's Youth and Family Services Division.



Capital Mortuary



1425 Maryland Ave., SE, Washington, DC 20002



