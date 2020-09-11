1/1
Othel Neely
1926 - 2020
Othel Neely

June 21, 1926 - Sept. 6, 2020

Othel Neely, age 94, passed away September 6, 2020, surrounded by his family. There will be a private family service Saturday, with a celebration of life to follow at a later date.

Othel Neely was born on June 21, 1926, in Tolar, Texas. His parents were Henry C. and May Deering Neely. He had been a member of First Baptist Church of Waco since 1950. Othel married Mary Ruth McFall at the Speegleville Baptist Church in 1956.

He attended Tarleton and Texas A&M before entering the Army during WWII. After graduating from Texas A&M in 1948, Othel taught Vocational Agriculture at University High School. He became the head of the Agriculture Department of the Waco Chamber of Commerce, and then became manager of the Heart of Texas Coliseum. In 1959, Othel became manager of the Texas Seed Trade Assoc., where he remained until 1981. Upon retirement and until the week of his passing, Othel continued his involvement in commercial real estate, land development, home building and the oil industry.

He was a member and officer of the Kiwanis Club and he has served on many boards and committees in Waco and McLennan County. Othel has received numerous awards for his service to the seed industry, the city of Waco, the Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo, and the Heart of Texas Home Builders Assoc., where he was named Builder of the Year. He was a director of American Bank for over thirty years. He served as chairman of the board of the Heart of Texas Fair and president of the Heart of Texas Homebuilders Association. Othel was president of the Texas Association of Fairs and Expositions, director of the Texas Association of Association Executives, director of the Former Student's Association at Texas A&M University, and a trustee at Hillcrest Baptist Hospital.

His hobbies included raising registered Brangus cattle, playing bridge, gin rummy, 42, and traveling extensively. Most of all he loved any and all things related to Texas A&M University.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Ruth Neely; children, Phil and Nancy Neely of Waco; Bob and Elizabeth Neely Baldridge of Plano; Bryan and Ruth Neely Kaminski of Plano; ten grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Affectionately known as Big O to his children, grandchildren and many others, he will be greatly missed! He was a man who loved God and loved others in a powerful way, and everyone who knew him got to experience that love. He truly modeled grace to both family and friends, and his impact was widespread. We are especially thankful for the impact he had on our lives, and we know as he was ushered into the Lord's presence on Sunday evening, he got to hear this, "Well done, good and faithful servant."

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation at www.arthritis.org. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.


Published in The News & Advance from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Service
Funeral services provided by
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
(254) 753-3691
Memories & Condolences
September 10, 2020
I have so many wonderful memories of Big O! He always welcomed all of us crazy teenagers into his home with a huge greeting and even bigger pat! I have so many wonderful memories of me, Ruthie, and our other friends watching movies, having loud sleepovers, riding boxes down the big hill out back, and creating a mess in the kitchen cooking at their home. We had fun trips to the farm and he was always around smiling and laughing. He will be missed, but had an amazing, full life! Rest In Peace Big O! The Cawthrons send prayers of peace and comfort to the family.
Kathy Keathley Cawthron
Friend
