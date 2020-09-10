Otis Roland Oliver Jr.
Otis Roland Oliver Jr., was born on February 5, 1957, in Washington, D.C.
He was joined in holy matrimony to Melinda (Liggon) Oliver on June 11, 1991. He had a successful career with The National Rifle Association (NRA); and was a graduate of American University. He was a faithful Jehovah's witness of the Amherst County Congregation. He was an avid sports fan and had a passion for classic cars. He was especially fond of his 1972 Chevy Nova (Biscuit). He enjoyed laughing, reminiscing and spending quality time with his family.
Alongside his wife he leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Monica Rucker (John Rucker); son, Roddell Liggon; nephews, William A. Oliver, Willie J. Williams Jr., Kim L. Williams, and Tera J. (Rodney) Woodland; Six Grandchildren, Six Great-Grandchildren, 13 Great nieces and nephews; and six great great nieces and nephews, and a host of friends, many who were viewed as family.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Forest Hill Burial Park, 2310 Lakeside Dr., Lynchburg. Family and friends may view on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 11 a.m., until 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, service will be limited to 50 people and designate immediate family members. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com
. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg