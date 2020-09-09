1/1
Richard Allen "Swifty" Swift
1951 - 2020
Richard Allen Swift

October 18, 1951 - September 6, 2020

Richard Allen Swift, known by "Swifty," went home to sing with the choirs of Angels on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was a loving husband, incredible father, and caring friend. Swifty never met a stranger he couldn't charm with a joke, a moment he couldn't brighten with a song, a suit he couldn't pair perfect with the perfect tie, or an eggs benedict he didn't order. He was a man of great faith, honorm strength, integrity, respect, godliness, banana taffy, diet coke, and black walnut fudge. In heaven Swifty is joined by his parents James & Elizabeth, his sister Ann, and his first wife Sandi. On this eath he will be missed by his beloved wife Andrea, his daughter's Tess & Erica (husband Adam), his brother's Gerry & Jimmy, his cherished in-laws, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, coworkers, and friends.

Memorial services will be held at Thomas Road Baptist Church -Pate Chapel 2 p.m., on Friday September 11, 2020. An additional memorial service will be held in Memphis, Tenn., with more information to come.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 9, 2020.
