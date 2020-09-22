1/1
Richard P. "Dicky" Fuller
1944 - 2020
Richard P. "Dicky" Fuller

Richard P. "Dicky" Fuller, 76, of Red House Road, Appomattox, died on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Born in Appomattox, on February 9, 1944, he was a son of the late Mary Smith and Edward Nathaniel Fuller II. "Dicky" served his country in the United States Navy.

He is survived by two sons, Brian Fuller and wife, Lisa, of Portland, Ore., and Darren Fuller of Roanoke; one grandson, Christian Fuller; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Stuart Fuller and Joe Fuller; and one sister, Faye Brill.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family.


Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA 24522
(434) 352-7111
Memories & Condolences
September 15, 2020
I loved Richard. We are going to miss him so much. Sending my love to all of the family.
Sue Eggleston
Family
September 14, 2020
Richard,
May you Rest in Peace!! Richard, I always loved talking to you about the Yankees and Duke Blue Devils. You and I made a few trips to D.C. to watch the Yankees play the Washinton Senators. Good old Days and Great Memories!!
Winfred Nash
Classmate
September 14, 2020
I just want to tell you, Richard, that I am really going to miss you. I will miss our Thursday hot dogs loaded with slaw, mayo, and onions !!
Peggy Lawson
Family
