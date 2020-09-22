Richard P. "Dicky" FullerRichard P. "Dicky" Fuller, 76, of Red House Road, Appomattox, died on Saturday, September 12, 2020.Born in Appomattox, on February 9, 1944, he was a son of the late Mary Smith and Edward Nathaniel Fuller II. "Dicky" served his country in the United States Navy.He is survived by two sons, Brian Fuller and wife, Lisa, of Portland, Ore., and Darren Fuller of Roanoke; one grandson, Christian Fuller; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.He was preceded in death by two brothers, Stuart Fuller and Joe Fuller; and one sister, Faye Brill.Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family.