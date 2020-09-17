1/1
Robert Charles Smith
Robert Charles Smith

March 19, 1933 - September 15, 2020

Robert Charles Smith, 87, also known as "Diamond Bob", passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Bob was born on March 19, 1933, to Charles M. Smith and Ruth Smith in New Lexington, Ohio.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Karen M. Smith of Forest; his two sons, Rob Smith (Heather) of Forest, Va., and LTC Brad Smith, retired (Ami) of Clarksville, Tenn. Bob also leaves behind many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bob spent his career of 30+ years in the Nuclear Industry working for Babcock & Wilcox. He was a proud member of Timberlake United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers please consider Timberlake United Methodist Church.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Timberlake United Methodist Church, 21649 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502.

Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory


Published in The News & Advance from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Waterlick Chapel
21914 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA 24502
(434) 338-7094
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
September 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bill and Dale Torrence
September 16, 2020
Bob was a wonderful person, he always had a smile on his face and cheery remark to all he saw . He loved his wife and it showed in all he did . He loved his church,
I saw him at every event, service and celebration we had for as long as I can remember.
“Well done thy good and faithful Servant “
Lots of love and prayers for Karen and his family. He will be greatly missed !

Justine and Ken Kiger
Justine Kiger
Friend
September 16, 2020
Bob was a beautiful person. I enjoyed singing in the TUMC choir with him and Karen. He will be missed by friends and family.
Cindy Calhoun
Friend
