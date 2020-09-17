Robert Charles SmithMarch 19, 1933 - September 15, 2020Robert Charles Smith, 87, also known as "Diamond Bob", passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Bob was born on March 19, 1933, to Charles M. Smith and Ruth Smith in New Lexington, Ohio.He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Karen M. Smith of Forest; his two sons, Rob Smith (Heather) of Forest, Va., and LTC Brad Smith, retired (Ami) of Clarksville, Tenn. Bob also leaves behind many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Bob spent his career of 30+ years in the Nuclear Industry working for Babcock & Wilcox. He was a proud member of Timberlake United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers please consider Timberlake United Methodist Church.Memorial services will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Timberlake United Methodist Church, 21649 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502.Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory