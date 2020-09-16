1/
Robert T. "Cricket" Stanley Sr.
Robert T. "Cricket" Stanley Sr.

Robert T. "Cricket" Stanley Sr., 62, of Lynchburg, was called home on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was a loving husband to his devoted wife, Sonya Franklin Stanley.

Born on April 3, 1958, in Lynchburg, he was preceded in death by his father, George T. Stanley; his sister, Mary J. Stanley; and a granddaughter, Fatima M. Matthews.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother, Doris Reynolds Stanley and was the loving father to Tina Stanley, Robert E. Stanley (Nina), Duane Stanley (Amber), Robert T. Stanley, Jr. (Bethany), and Jamie Wade (Bobby), and stepson, Ronald Hall (Rebecca).

He is also survived by two brothers, George W. "Smiley" Stanley (Bettye) and David C. "Charlie" Stanley and two sisters, Alice M. Banks (Alvin) and Brenda M. Stanley (the late Richard C.).

He was the proud "Papa" to Dondre M. Kendrick, Raziah E. and Rayna E. Stanley, Zackaria I. and Abbigail J. Stanley, Logan A. and Braxton A. Stanley, and Ju'Von W. and Jayna W. Ford and Jordyan L. Harris.

He was an uncle to a host of nieces and nephews and has many other devoted family and friends. He will be greatly missed and loved forever.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 until 5 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020, at his mother's residence, 2300 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg, Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.


Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 16, 2020.
