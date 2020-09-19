Sandra Lee Irby Grubbs
August 5, 1946 - September 17, 2020
Sandra Lee Irby Grubbs, 74, of Evington, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at her residence. She was the loving wife of the late Charlie Edward Grubbs for 46 years.
Born on August 5, 1946, in Danville, she was a daughter of the late Floyd Andrew Irby and Addie Edwards Irby. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Charlotte Jordan, Ethel Martin and Carol Worley.
Sandra was a loving mother who loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed traveling, vegetable gardening and was of the Mormon faith.
She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Melissa A. Daniels and husband, Phillip, of Rustburg; a sister, Hilda Wyatt of Pelham, N.C.; her beloved grand-dog, Cheyenne; and other relatives and friends.
The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to her caregiver and special friends, Annie Lewis, Cherri and Monty Ayers for their loving care and support.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 3 until 5 p.m., Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, in Lynchburg.
A Celebration of Sandra's Life will be conducted at 10 a.m., Monday, September 21, 2020, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by the Rev. Charles Schooler with burial to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
.