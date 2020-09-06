Sanford Hellman
Sanford Hellman, 78, of Lynchburg, Va., died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
He was born on July 2, 1942, in Brooklyn, New York. He was the son of the late Emanuel and Sophie Hellman and is survived by his younger sister and brother, Eleanor Bard and Arthur Hellman.
He attended Brooklyn Technical Institute, and then MIT where he earned his Bachelors and Masters Degrees. He started out designing nuclear submarines for Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut.
In 1966 he married Beth Zuckerman. They then moved to Lynchburg in 1968 when he started working for McDermott International, which after one or two name changes became Framatome, where Sandy retired after over 40 years of service.
During his career, he became an avid traveler, visiting 38 countries over his lifetime. In addition, Sandy enjoyed giving to his community through programs such as Big Brothers/Big Sisters, SCORE, James River water quality assessment, Agudath Shalom Synagogue programs, and his hiking club.
Beth and Sandy raised two children, Jeremy and Andy. They have six grandchildren, Libby, Whitney, Arianna, Nate, Teigan and Liam. Beth and Sandy also raised numerous Labrador Retrievers, both as owners and breeders. Altogether, Beth and Sandy raised 20 litters of puppies.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandy's name to the International Myeloma Foundation or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandy's name to the International Myeloma Foundation or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
