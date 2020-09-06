1/1
Sanford Hellman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sanford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sanford Hellman

Sanford Hellman, 78, of Lynchburg, Va., died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

He was born on July 2, 1942, in Brooklyn, New York. He was the son of the late Emanuel and Sophie Hellman and is survived by his younger sister and brother, Eleanor Bard and Arthur Hellman.

He attended Brooklyn Technical Institute, and then MIT where he earned his Bachelors and Masters Degrees. He started out designing nuclear submarines for Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut.

In 1966 he married Beth Zuckerman. They then moved to Lynchburg in 1968 when he started working for McDermott International, which after one or two name changes became Framatome, where Sandy retired after over 40 years of service.

During his career, he became an avid traveler, visiting 38 countries over his lifetime. In addition, Sandy enjoyed giving to his community through programs such as Big Brothers/Big Sisters, SCORE, James River water quality assessment, Agudath Shalom Synagogue programs, and his hiking club.

Beth and Sandy raised two children, Jeremy and Andy. They have six grandchildren, Libby, Whitney, Arianna, Nate, Teigan and Liam. Beth and Sandy also raised numerous Labrador Retrievers, both as owners and breeders. Altogether, Beth and Sandy raised 20 litters of puppies.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandy's name to the International Myeloma Foundation or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA 24502
(434) 237-9424
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved