Serlene Oakes DickersonApril 10, 1928 - September 10, 2020Mrs. Serlene Oakes Dickerson, 92, of 6107 Welshire Court, Upper Marlboro, Maryland, formerly of Lynchburg, Virginia, departed this life on Thursday morning, September 10, 2020, in Maryland.Born on April 10, 1928, in Beckley, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Peyton Oakes and Lucy James Oakes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel O. Dickerson; one daughter, Eleanor Maxine Dickerson Walker; one sister, Irene Smith; and four brothers, Louis, Carlton, Earnest, and Bernard Oakes.Mrs. Dickerson was last employed as a private sitter and was a member of the Diamond Hill Baptist Church, Lynchburg, Virginia.Those left to cherish her memories are three daughters, Carolyn Davis (Allison) of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Sandra Gail Little (Frank) and Julia Yvette Dickerson, all of Upper Marlboro, Maryland; a devoted grandson, William Carl Dickerson of Alexandria, Virginia; her foster son, Richard Green of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, five great great-grandchildren; her son-in-law, Herbert Walker Jr. of Forest, Virginia; two sisters-in-law, Othello Rice of Gretna, Virginia, Gladys Stevenson of Bowie, Maryland of a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.Funeral services for Mrs. Dickerson will be conducted on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with her grandson, Herbert Walker, III, as eulogist. Interment will follow in the Dickerson Family Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. In compliance with state and federal regulations, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced for visitation hours and funeral service.The family is at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra Gail and Frank Little, 406 Smith Street, Lynchburg, Virginia.Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.