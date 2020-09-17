1/1
Serlene Oakes Dickerson
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Serlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Serlene Oakes Dickerson

April 10, 1928 - September 10, 2020

Mrs. Serlene Oakes Dickerson, 92, of 6107 Welshire Court, Upper Marlboro, Maryland, formerly of Lynchburg, Virginia, departed this life on Thursday morning, September 10, 2020, in Maryland.

Born on April 10, 1928, in Beckley, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Peyton Oakes and Lucy James Oakes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel O. Dickerson; one daughter, Eleanor Maxine Dickerson Walker; one sister, Irene Smith; and four brothers, Louis, Carlton, Earnest, and Bernard Oakes.

Mrs. Dickerson was last employed as a private sitter and was a member of the Diamond Hill Baptist Church, Lynchburg, Virginia.

Those left to cherish her memories are three daughters, Carolyn Davis (Allison) of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Sandra Gail Little (Frank) and Julia Yvette Dickerson, all of Upper Marlboro, Maryland; a devoted grandson, William Carl Dickerson of Alexandria, Virginia; her foster son, Richard Green of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, five great great-grandchildren; her son-in-law, Herbert Walker Jr. of Forest, Virginia; two sisters-in-law, Othello Rice of Gretna, Virginia, Gladys Stevenson of Bowie, Maryland of a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Mrs. Dickerson will be conducted on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with her grandson, Herbert Walker, III, as eulogist. Interment will follow in the Dickerson Family Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. In compliance with state and federal regulations, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced for visitation hours and funeral service.

The family is at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra Gail and Frank Little, 406 Smith Street, Lynchburg, Virginia.

Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
668 Zion Road
Gretna, VA 24557
(434) 656-1243
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved