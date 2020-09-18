1/
Sharan Denise Tucker
1964 - 2020
Sharan Denise Tucker

Sharan Denise Tucker, departed this life on September 8, 2020, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va. She was born on February 23, 1964, in Lynchburg, Va., the daughter of Harriett Tucker Parrish and devoted stepfather, Theodore Parrish.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by sisters, Charlotte Sandidge (Carrington) and Cheryl Tucker; brother, Gerald Tucker, nieces, nephews, other loving relatives; and devoted friends, Lynne Malone and Tiffany Garland Tucker.

A celebration of life, will be held at the Chapel of Franklin-Hutcherson Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Funeral Home chapel, 918 Fifth Street. Franklin Hutcherson Funeral Home is assisting the family, 434-846-1337.

Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Franklin-Hutcherson Funeral Home
