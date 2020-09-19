Stanley Irving Goldsmith
March 15, 1935 - September 16, 2020
Stanley Irving Goldsmith, 85, of 6344 Bedford Hwy., Lynch Station, died on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of the late Euphan Helen Carter Goldsmith "Baby".
He was born on March 15, 1935, in Syracuse, N.Y., a son of the late Lewis Goldsmith and Charlotte Miller Goldsmith. He was a member of Leesville United Methodist Church. Stan retired after 20 years of service in the U.S. Army. He went on to retire from two other careers, Town Manager of Altavista, Va., and Region 2000 head for the Lynchburg area. Stan also served as a Campbell County supervisor for 2.5 terms. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Habitat for Humanity.
He is survived by two sons, Kyle and his wife, Cheri, of Leesville, and Bruce and his wife, Debbie, of Charlottesville; one daughter, Kameron (Muir) and her husband, John, of Richmond; one brother, Michael of St. Louis; one sister, Barbara Mahaney of Syracuse; 11 grandchildren, Matt, Nathan (Brittanie), Anna, Christian, Olivia (Luke), Josiah (Bethany), Chase, Noah, Jordan, Chance, and Kaylen; and six great-grandchildren, Kasey, Cooper, Hadley, Everett, Piper and Lincoln.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 19, 2020, at Avoca Museum in Altavista, by Pastor Bruce Goldsmith, interment will follow in Leesville United Methodist Church Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Altavista Memorial Post 36 and Gretna Post 232 and Masonic Rites by Campbell Lodge 316 A.F. and A.M.
The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista, and other times at the residence.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Leesville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 47, Lynch Station, VA 24571.
