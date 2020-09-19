1/1
Stanley Irving Goldsmith
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley Irving Goldsmith

March 15, 1935 - September 16, 2020

Stanley Irving Goldsmith, 85, of 6344 Bedford Hwy., Lynch Station, died on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of the late Euphan Helen Carter Goldsmith "Baby".

He was born on March 15, 1935, in Syracuse, N.Y., a son of the late Lewis Goldsmith and Charlotte Miller Goldsmith. He was a member of Leesville United Methodist Church. Stan retired after 20 years of service in the U.S. Army. He went on to retire from two other careers, Town Manager of Altavista, Va., and Region 2000 head for the Lynchburg area. Stan also served as a Campbell County supervisor for 2.5 terms. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Habitat for Humanity.

He is survived by two sons, Kyle and his wife, Cheri, of Leesville, and Bruce and his wife, Debbie, of Charlottesville; one daughter, Kameron (Muir) and her husband, John, of Richmond; one brother, Michael of St. Louis; one sister, Barbara Mahaney of Syracuse; 11 grandchildren, Matt, Nathan (Brittanie), Anna, Christian, Olivia (Luke), Josiah (Bethany), Chase, Noah, Jordan, Chance, and Kaylen; and six great-grandchildren, Kasey, Cooper, Hadley, Everett, Piper and Lincoln.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 19, 2020, at Avoca Museum in Altavista, by Pastor Bruce Goldsmith, interment will follow in Leesville United Methodist Church Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Altavista Memorial Post 36 and Gretna Post 232 and Masonic Rites by Campbell Lodge 316 A.F. and A.M.

The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista, and other times at the residence.

The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Leesville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 47, Lynch Station, VA 24571.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service

809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
07:00 - 08:30 PM
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
SEP
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Avoca Museum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service
809 Main Street
Altavista, VA 24517
(434) 369-5621
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved