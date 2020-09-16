Gonna really miss you Tim Page! You remind me so much of my Daddy. Thanks for always being my friend, listening to me on your breaks, telling me stories about my Daddy, telling me stories about your grandkids. You were a good father, husband, brother, grandpa, friend, and the best welder/fabricator/and machinist I have ever known. Give my Daddy a big hug for me in Heaven. My backyard will never be the same without seeing your red car or camo truck peeping through the trees. Thanks for all the long walks and talks. I appreciate you being my friend and all the side work you gave me. You loved your wife & family, you loved your country, you loved hunting, you loved spending time with your grandkids, you loved the work you did, you loved cookouts & roasting ribs, you believed in God and most of all you were never afraid to face death because you knew your maker. Your wife, kids, and grandkids are gonna miss you so much. RIP Tim!

Pamela Harris

Friend