Timothy Wayne Page
Timothy Wayne Page, 59, of Oakleigh Avenue, Appomattox, died on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was the loving husband of Laura Carter Page and they shared their lives together for 37 years. They were married on September 24, 1983.
Born in Lynchburg, on April 16, 1961, he was a son of Norma Neighbors Johnson and the late Raymond Braxton Page. Tim was a member of Liberty Baptist church, where he was a former Sunday school teacher. He became a member of Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department November 3, 1988, he resigned November 20, 2003, with 15 years of service. Tim was assistant Chief for two years, 1998-1999 along with six other positions. He was voted an Honorary Member May 2, 2013. Tim was owner/operator of T & J Welding.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Jenna Leigh Page Lund and husband, Sean, of Concord, and Jacob Ian Page and wife, Jessica, of Appomattox; two brothers, Warren Braxton (Dean) Page of Madison Heights, and Patrick "Pat" Eugene Page and wife, Sherry, of Appomattox; four grandchildren whom he lived his life for, Braxton Gabriel Page, Greyson Andrew Lund, Ryland Jacob Page and Lillian Virginia "Willie" Page; a niece, Sarah Page; and nephew, Brian "Dawg" Page and wife, Shana and their children, Easton and Oaklee.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Page Family Cemetery, 9091 Old Courthouse Road, Appomattox, with the Rev. Dr. Rusty Small officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 894, Appomattox, VA 24522.
Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
