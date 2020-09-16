1/
Timothy Wayne Page
1961 - 2020
Timothy Wayne Page

Timothy Wayne Page, 59, of Oakleigh Avenue, Appomattox, died on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was the loving husband of Laura Carter Page and they shared their lives together for 37 years. They were married on September 24, 1983.

Born in Lynchburg, on April 16, 1961, he was a son of Norma Neighbors Johnson and the late Raymond Braxton Page. Tim was a member of Liberty Baptist church, where he was a former Sunday school teacher. He became a member of Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department November 3, 1988, he resigned November 20, 2003, with 15 years of service. Tim was assistant Chief for two years, 1998-1999 along with six other positions. He was voted an Honorary Member May 2, 2013. Tim was owner/operator of T & J Welding.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Jenna Leigh Page Lund and husband, Sean, of Concord, and Jacob Ian Page and wife, Jessica, of Appomattox; two brothers, Warren Braxton (Dean) Page of Madison Heights, and Patrick "Pat" Eugene Page and wife, Sherry, of Appomattox; four grandchildren whom he lived his life for, Braxton Gabriel Page, Greyson Andrew Lund, Ryland Jacob Page and Lillian Virginia "Willie" Page; a niece, Sarah Page; and nephew, Brian "Dawg" Page and wife, Shana and their children, Easton and Oaklee.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Page Family Cemetery, 9091 Old Courthouse Road, Appomattox, with the Rev. Dr. Rusty Small officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 894, Appomattox, VA 24522.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.


Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Page Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA 24522
(434) 352-7111
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
September 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Tim was a goodman
Cherrish the memories they will carry you through the days ahead
for the family❤
Tommy & Sue Robinson
Friend
September 15, 2020
Words cannot even begin to express our sorrow. May your heart and soul find peace and comfort.
Tina Merchent
Family
September 15, 2020
Laura & Family,
We were so sorry to hear of the loss of Tim. He was always such a nice Christian man. I am sure he loved his entire family tremendously. Hold on to the fond memories of him and may they bring you comfort in the difficult days ahead. Please know that you are each in our thoughts and prayers.
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Friend
September 15, 2020
Gonna really miss you Tim Page! You remind me so much of my Daddy. Thanks for always being my friend, listening to me on your breaks, telling me stories about my Daddy, telling me stories about your grandkids. You were a good father, husband, brother, grandpa, friend, and the best welder/fabricator/and machinist I have ever known. Give my Daddy a big hug for me in Heaven. My backyard will never be the same without seeing your red car or camo truck peeping through the trees. Thanks for all the long walks and talks. I appreciate you being my friend and all the side work you gave me. You loved your wife & family, you loved your country, you loved hunting, you loved spending time with your grandkids, you loved the work you did, you loved cookouts & roasting ribs, you believed in God and most of all you were never afraid to face death because you knew your maker. Your wife, kids, and grandkids are gonna miss you so much. RIP Tim!
Pamela Harris
Friend
September 15, 2020
I am so sorry to read of your loss. I knew Tim when he was young. His mama babysat my kids. Tim always told me he had a picture of my son Jamie when his mama was babysitting and fell asleep in the high with his face in his food. I know he will be missed. Prayers for you and your family.
Neville Franklin Turner
September 15, 2020
In loving memory of my cousin, Tim Page ❤. He will surely be missed, and I am truly sorry for your loss at this time. Loving Son, Father, Husband,Grandfather
With love for the family
Angel, Kevin Wright, Destiny, Bridgette, and Kenny
Angel Wright
Family
September 15, 2020
Dean, I am so very sorry to hear about Tim passing. I know you all are broken hearted. You and the rest of the family will continue to be in my thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time. God bless and keep you.
Dawn Deaner Foster
Friend
September 15, 2020
My condolences to the entire family, I have such fond memories of growing up beside "Timmy, Dean, and Pat." and all the memories of playing softball in the front yard, riding the school bus, school, etc., even graduation. To Laura, kids, and extended family I send my thoughts and prayers for the days ahead. May God bless and keep you.
Donna Gunter Branham
Friend
September 15, 2020
May God comfort you and your family
Cheryl Page
Acquaintance
