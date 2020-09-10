1/1
Vernice Lorrine Terry Mays
1939 - 2020
April 9, 1939 - September 3, 2020

Vernice Lorrine Terry Mays, 81, of Arrington, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at her home after a long illness, under the care of Brenda Gooden, her sister, and long time special friend and companion, Jesse Jones.

She was born April 9, 1939, in Baltimore, Maryland to Alonzo Earl Terry and Lorrine Myrtle Bunch Terry.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Thomas Lewis "Joe" Mays.

Vernice was a member of Fairmont Baptist Church in Shipman Va., and retired from Tye River Elementary School Food Services.

She was loved by her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Wanda (Johnny) Campbell; son, Thomas Lewis Jr., daughter, Lynn Mays; son, Kevin (Kelly) Mays and; grandchildren, Ashley (Josh) Williamson, Eric (Becca) Mays, Justin and Madison and four great grandchildren. Vernice is also survived by three sisters and three brothers as well as nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Fairmont Baptist Church, in memory of Vernice Mays. P.O. Box 115 Shipman Va 22971.

Arrangements made by Wells/Sheffield Chapel of Lovingston Va. (434)263-4097 and a graveside service will be held at a later date.


Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel
828 Front Street
Lovingston, VA 22949
(434) 263-4097
