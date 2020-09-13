Viola Shackelford Watts
Viola Shackelford Watts, 87, of Madison Heights, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Ginter Hall South in North Chesterfield, Va. She was the wife of the late John Terrell Watts.
Mrs. Watts was born September 27, 1932 in Spottsylvania County. She was a retired seamstress and was a member of Union Christian Church.
Mrs. Watts is survived by her stepson, Michael Watts and wife, Pat of Richmond; three grandchildren, Michael W. Watts Jr., Heather Clary, and Michelle Mull; and seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Virginia Memorial Park with The Rev. Jim Freeman officiating.
