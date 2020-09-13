1/
Viola Shackelford Watts
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Viola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Viola Shackelford Watts

Viola Shackelford Watts, 87, of Madison Heights, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Ginter Hall South in North Chesterfield, Va. She was the wife of the late John Terrell Watts.

Mrs. Watts was born September 27, 1932 in Spottsylvania County. She was a retired seamstress and was a member of Union Christian Church.

Mrs. Watts is survived by her stepson, Michael Watts and wife, Pat of Richmond; three grandchildren, Michael W. Watts Jr., Heather Clary, and Michelle Mull; and seven great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Virginia Memorial Park with The Rev. Jim Freeman officiating.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Virginia Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA 24572
4349295712
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whitten Monelison Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved