W. Barry Collin
1939 - 2020
W. Barry Collin

November 21, 1939 - September 10, 2020

W. Barry Collin, resident of West Long Branch, N.J.;, Goode, Va., and more recently of Newtown, Pa., died peacefully Thursday, September 10, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center, he was 80 years old.

Barry was the loving husband of the late Carol A. (Hrudka) Collin. The couple had been married 50 years and shared many wonderful memories together.

Son of the late Raoul M. and Sarah Jane (Searles) Collin, Barry was also preceded in death by two sons, Richard M. Collin and Christopher S. Collin.

Barry was raised in Chatham, N.J. and graduated Chatham HS in 1957. He attended Panzar/Montclair State University and Ithaca College, and earned his BS and Master's degrees in Physical Education. He was employed by Social Services League in Ithaca, N.Y.; West Long Branch Board of Education; and Middletown Board of Education. Barry retired in 1995. He and Carol retired to Goode, Va. for 18 wonderful years where the rounds of golf were abundant. They moved to their final location in Newtown, Pa., to be closer to family. Barry was incredibly involved with his family. For 25 years he cherished the father/son "Those Who Attain Tranquility" canoe trip weekend down the Delaware River with his teaching peers and their sons. He was the biggest fan of his grandchildren and their activities and achievements. He reminded them often "the harder you work, the luckier you will get". He loved dogs and chocolate and taught us all unconditional love. He will be missed tremendously.

He is survived by his daughter and son-n-law, Rachelle and Anthony Stewart of Furlong, Pa.; son, Russell M. Collin and Denise Rosato of Brielle, N.J.; his grandchildren, Reese Morgan Collin, Grace Madison Stewart and Alexander Bryan Stewart; and brother and sister-in-law, David and Connie Collin of Stuart, Fla.

A visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Joseph A. Fluehr, III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to any charity supporting Cancer Research, or a charity of one's choice would be greatly appreciated, www.fluehr.com

Joseph A. Fluehr, III Funeral Home

800 Newtown-Richboro Road, Richboro, PA 18954

Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
Memories & Condolences
September 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
I taught with Barry at River Plaza School in the 1970s and then again, at Nut Swamp School in the 1980s and 1990s and on. He will be remembered.
Ruth Korn
Coworker
