Wanda Browning Parr
1957 - 2020
Wanda Browning Parr

February 10, 1957 - September 5, 2020

Wanda Browning Parr, 63, of Amherst, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her home. Born in Charlottesville, February 10, 1957, she was the daughter of Ella Lee Wood Browning and the late Waller Marion Browning Sr.

Wanda had been an optometrist assistant for many years and was a member of Clifford Baptist Church. She loved nothing better than spending time with her family and her mother. Wanda was a loving and devoted wife, daughter and mother who will be dearly missed.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Trace Parr (Elizabeth Phaup) of Amherst; her brother, Waller M. Browning Jr. (Doris Jamerson) of Shipman, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Timothy Darrell Parr.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in the Parr Cemetery by the Rev. Jeffrey Campbell.

Byrum-Parr Funeral Home is serving the family, 434-277-5194.

Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.

P.O. Box 10 Roseland, VA 22967


Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Parr Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
7661 Patrick Henry Highway
Roseland, VA 22967
(434) 277-5194
