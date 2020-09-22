Wilfred Hoskins Brown Sr.
June 16, 1931 - September 20, 2020
Wilfred Hoskins Brown Sr., 89, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Guggenheimer Health and Rehabilitation. He was the husband of Martha Joy Neighbors Brown. Born on June 16, 1931, in Madison Heights, he was the son of the late Archie Lee Brown and the late Alice Tharp Brown.
Wilfred was a retired electrician for Meade/Rocktenn Corporation (1953-1991) and a member of Madison Heights Baptist Church. He served our country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
In addition to his wife, Wilfred is survived by three children, Alva Pick and her husband, Walter, of Lynchburg, Deborah Tsoleas of Telford, Pa., and Wilfred Brown Jr. and his wife, Judy, of Madison Heights; one sister, Alice Lee Alcock of Wichita Falls, Texas; six grandchildren, Jennifer Brooke McDonald and her husband, Jamie Scott, Aaron Joshua Pick and his wife, Dominique, Alexandra Elizabeth Miller, Christina Nicole Tsoleas, Courtney M. Brown, and Zachary Alexander Tsoleas; seven great-grandchildren, and other loving family members and friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. Todd Blake and the Rev. Dwayne Martin officiating. Military Honors will be presented by the American Legion Post 16. There will be no scheduled visitation hours at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com
.
Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.