1/
Wilfred Hoskins Brown Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilfred Hoskins Brown Sr.

June 16, 1931 - September 20, 2020

Wilfred Hoskins Brown Sr., 89, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Guggenheimer Health and Rehabilitation. He was the husband of Martha Joy Neighbors Brown. Born on June 16, 1931, in Madison Heights, he was the son of the late Archie Lee Brown and the late Alice Tharp Brown.

Wilfred was a retired electrician for Meade/Rocktenn Corporation (1953-1991) and a member of Madison Heights Baptist Church. He served our country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

In addition to his wife, Wilfred is survived by three children, Alva Pick and her husband, Walter, of Lynchburg, Deborah Tsoleas of Telford, Pa., and Wilfred Brown Jr. and his wife, Judy, of Madison Heights; one sister, Alice Lee Alcock of Wichita Falls, Texas; six grandchildren, Jennifer Brooke McDonald and her husband, Jamie Scott, Aaron Joshua Pick and his wife, Dominique, Alexandra Elizabeth Miller, Christina Nicole Tsoleas, Courtney M. Brown, and Zachary Alexander Tsoleas; seven great-grandchildren, and other loving family members and friends.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. Todd Blake and the Rev. Dwayne Martin officiating. Military Honors will be presented by the American Legion Post 16. There will be no scheduled visitation hours at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA 24572
4349295712
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whitten Monelison Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved