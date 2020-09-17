Wilhelm Josef ChappelleWilhelm Josef "Bill" Chappelle, 90, of Bedford, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was a loving and devoted husband to Betty Seabolt Chappelle for over 63 years. He was a quiet man who demonstrated his faith not through words, but through his love and kindness to his family and friends.He is survived by his devoted children, son, Kirt J. Chappelle and wife, Mickey; daughter, Katrina Chappelle Lilly and husband, Mark; and four grandchildren, Sawyer Chappelle and wife, Kristina, Fallon Wright and husband, Craig, Zackary Lilly, and Matthew Lilly.Visitation for the family will be held at Tharp Funeral Home in Bedford, on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home Chapel in Bedford, followed by a graveside service at Virginial Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to Center Point United Methodist Church of Bedford, Virginia. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family.