1/
Wilhelm Josef Chappelle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilhelm's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilhelm Josef Chappelle

Wilhelm Josef "Bill" Chappelle, 90, of Bedford, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was a loving and devoted husband to Betty Seabolt Chappelle for over 63 years. He was a quiet man who demonstrated his faith not through words, but through his love and kindness to his family and friends.

He is survived by his devoted children, son, Kirt J. Chappelle and wife, Mickey; daughter, Katrina Chappelle Lilly and husband, Mark; and four grandchildren, Sawyer Chappelle and wife, Kristina, Fallon Wright and husband, Craig, Zackary Lilly, and Matthew Lilly.

Visitation for the family will be held at Tharp Funeral Home in Bedford, on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home Chapel in Bedford, followed by a graveside service at Virginial Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to Center Point United Methodist Church of Bedford, Virginia. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA 24523-1928
(540) 586-3443
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved