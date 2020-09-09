Willie Morgan "Billy" Monroe Jr.
May 8, 1947 - September 4, 2020
Willie Morgan "Billy" Monroe Jr. 73, of 1736 Collins Ferry Road, Gladys died Friday, September 4, 2020 at Autumn Care of Altavista. He was the loving husband of Mary Carlisle "Libby" Monroe.
He was born May 8, 1947 in Lynchburg, a son of the late Willie Morgan Monroe, Sr. and Elsie Gray Puryear Monroe. He was a faithful member of Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church, the Gladys Ruritan Club, the Brookneal Gideons Camp and was a retired auto mechanics and auto technology instructor with the Vo-Tech Center for over 33 years. Billy also farmed and raised beef cattle in addition to owning Monroe Brothers Garage in Gladys.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Jane Grey Whitlow and her husband, Kyle of Phenix, Sarah Elizabeth "Beth" Monroe Epperson and her fiancé, Greg of South Boston, and Carey Morgan Waycaster and her husband, Jason of Farmville; two step children, Jimmy Spence and his wife, Traci of Hendersonville, N.C., and Jennifer Hendrix and her husband, Brad of Gladys; one brother, Randall Lyle Monroe and his wife, Sarah of Gladys; one sister, Peggy Nadine Layne and her husband, Glenwood of Gladys; six grandchildren, Seth Epperson, Morgan Epperson, Abby Spence, Allie Spence, Kaleb Hendrix, and Kaylee Hendrix; and a mother-in-law Peggy Ferguson Carlisle of Danville.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church by the Rev. Brad Hendrix and the Rev. Jimmy Spence with interment to follow in the church cemetery.
Viewing will be available from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., on Wednesday at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista.
The family will receive at other times at the residence, 1189 Collins Ferry Road, Gladys.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2635 Tabor Rd., Gladys, VA 24554
