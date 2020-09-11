1/1
Curtis Dean Dabney
1940 - 2020
Curtis Dean Dabney

Curtis (Dean) Dabney, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 31, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. Curtis (Dean) was born on March 11, 1940, in Bedford County, to the late Mary and Charlie Dabney.

Curtis leaves to cherish his memories his two children, Phyllis Miller and Curtis (Poouchie) Dabney (Sharon); two brothers, George Dabney (Patricia) of Big Island, and Bobby (Trevae) of Lynchburg, Va., four grandchildren, Curtis Jr., (Spike), Tomicka, Fletcher Jr., and Sophia, six great-grandchildren, many devoted friends in Dayton, Ohio, including is hunting buddies and caregiver, Von, and a host of relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Davis-Turner Funeral Service

1016 Rivermont Ave.


Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA 24504
(434) 846-9011
