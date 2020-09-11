1/1
Carroll G. Pritchard
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
August 4, 1947 - September 8, 2020

Mr. Carroll G. Pritchard, 73, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Carolina Caring Hospice House in Newton, following a period of declining health.

Mr. Pritchard was born Aug. 4, 1947, in Burke County, to the late Paul Nelson Pritchard and Virginia Crawley Pritchard. Carroll began his career at NCSD in Morganton as a counselor and later as a job placement specialist in a vocational rehabilitation facility. Prior to retiring he began his 32 year career as a landscape designer and garden keeper for Sossoman Funeral Home. What began as a dirt bank in front of the building, quickly transformed into beautiful flower gardens and flowering trees by his creative inspiration. He also enhanced several residences and businesses with his container gardens and landscape designs. Carroll and his wife, Pat, created Pritchard Designs, providing wedding flowers and arranged flowers, until Carroll was no longer able to work. Carroll was a member of First Baptist Church of Morganton where he provided his church family with arrangements in his signature style.

Surviving his passing includes his wife of 51 1 years, Patricia Pritchard; daughters, Meredith Searcy and husband, Chad, and Blakeley Pritchard; brother, David Pritchard and wife, Janet; sister, Doris Brittain, and husband, Doug; grandchildren, Gabriel Searcy, Jacob Searcy, and Isaac Searcy; nieces, Tisha Fisher, and husband, Steve as well as their son, Patch, Gina Crump, and husband Rick, and Jenny Cody, and husband, David, as well as their children, Dylan Cody and Kendall Cody, Jalyn Stanley and her husband, Mauney, and their children, Hollyn Kolt; sister-in-law, Retha Beard and husband, Mike, and Etta Webster and husband, Mark; as well as a numerous amount of extended family members.

The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses at Carolina Caring Hospice and Palliative care of Newton, for their compassionate and professional care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring Hospice House, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

The family will be having an outdoor service at First Baptist Church in Morganton Saturday, Sept. 12, at 2:30 p.m., with Dr. Thomas Bland Jr. officiating. The Pritchard family will receive friends and family from 1 to 2:20 p.m., prior to the service.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com



Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
01:00 - 02:20 PM
First Baptist Church of Morganton
SEP
12
Service
02:30 PM
First Baptist Church of Morganton
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA 24502
(434) 239-2405
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
September 11, 2020
Pat,
Carroll was such a joy to be around! We always had such a connection, sharing stories, etc. He made everything interesting, and oftentimes, very funny. He loved teasing me, telling me I ought to be on Saturday Night Live! While he was a perfectionist planting and caring for my flowers, he also became a dear friend. I will truly miss him. I am so sorry for your loss, and extend my love and sympathy to all of Carroll's family. Just want you to know I care.
Love and prayers,
Guinn Huffman
GUINN HUFFMAN
Friend
September 11, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to Carroll's family. He was such a nice and talented man. He did a landscape job at my home many years ago and was so kind and considerate. He will be missed.
Laura McCoy
Friend
September 10, 2020
